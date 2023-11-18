35th Project Red Ribbon kicks off next week

Project Red Ribbon was established 35 years ago locally and is put on by the Quinsippi chapter of MADD.
By WGEM Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A local movement led by Mothers Against Drunk Driving is set to kick off its 35th year.

Project red ribbon is a community-wide effort working to raise awareness and keep roads safe this holiday season.

Susan Goodwin lost her 2-year-old child over 35 years ago to a drunk driver. That’s why she is so passionate about the campaign.

“So its a lifelong problem for a decision that somebody made to drink and drive to drink and get behind the wheel of the car,” Goodwin said.

The initiative aims to remind drivers to think twice before getting behind the wheel while impaired.

“On the average, over 29 Americans are killed everyday due to drunk driving,” said project chairman J.T. Dozier. “That’s over 10 thousands deaths a year, that’s over 10 thousand people who wont be enjoying thanksgiving with their family.”

Project Red Ribbon is set to officially kickoff on Monday at city hall.

It will begin with Mayor Mike Troup and Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates tying red ribbons onto their vehicles.

“Our mayor and chief of police will be tying on the first red ribbons for Project Red Ribbon. It’s a simple ribbon with a simple message ‘don’t drink and drive,’” Dozier said.

Free ribbons are available in the Quincy City Hall lobby and after Thanksgiving, all 8th grade students in the Quincy Public School District will receive ribbons.

“Simply pick up a ribbon as a visual reminder to you and everyone to make the right decisions about drinking and driving,” Dozier said. “We want you and everyone in your family to have a happy and safe holiday season.”

The event will kick off at 8:45 a.m. Monday at Quincy City Hall.

Project Red Ribbon will run until Jan. 1 of next year.

