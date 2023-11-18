The 55th annual Holiday Gift Show happening this weekend

The event runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday.
By WGEM Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Over 90 vendors are gearing up for the 55th annual Holiday Gift Show here at the Oakley-Lindsay Center.

All the funds go back to the community for things like scholarships for local high school seniors and more.

Santa will also be available each day to visit with children who are attending.

“This is a perfect opportunity to kick start your holiday shopping and also give back to the community at the same time,” said event chair Maggie Flowerree.

Vendors will showcase items like clothing, jewelry, Christmas décor, food and more.

