Hospital Report: November 18, 2023

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Deaths:

Travis Clifford “Butch” Utterback Jr., age 71, of Hull, Ill., died on November 16, 2023, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Births:

Dameon Gregory and Heaven Kensett- Victory, of Warsaw, Ill., welcomed a boy.

Ryan Currie and Virginia Stroud, of Quincy, welcomed a girl.

Blaike Umbarger, of Burlington, Iowa, and Haileigh Whitus, of Lafayette, Ind., welcomed a boy.

Justin and Elizabeth Vaughn, of Quincy, welcomed a boy.

Marc and Stephanie Norris, of Baylis, Ill., welcomed a boy.

Christopher and Kelsey Humes, of Arbela, Mo., welcomed a girl.

