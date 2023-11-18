Hospital Report: November 18, 2023
Deaths:
Travis Clifford “Butch” Utterback Jr., age 71, of Hull, Ill., died on November 16, 2023, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Births:
Dameon Gregory and Heaven Kensett- Victory, of Warsaw, Ill., welcomed a boy.
Ryan Currie and Virginia Stroud, of Quincy, welcomed a girl.
Blaike Umbarger, of Burlington, Iowa, and Haileigh Whitus, of Lafayette, Ind., welcomed a boy.
Justin and Elizabeth Vaughn, of Quincy, welcomed a boy.
Marc and Stephanie Norris, of Baylis, Ill., welcomed a boy.
Christopher and Kelsey Humes, of Arbela, Mo., welcomed a girl.
