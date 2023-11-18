Quincy Art Center shows off local artists work

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Art Center welcomed area artists in a local showcase.

The showcase highlighted works of artists within a 50-mile radius of Quincy.

Artists 18 and over could enter with up to three works for a short fee.

“I love this event, and this exhibit because it brings together all of our local artists and the community. It connects those artists to our community,” said Quincy Art Center Executive Director Jennifer Teter. “Its just wonderful to see that interaction. Its just a wonderful exhibit to come and enjoy and talk to the artists. Just experience it on their own when there is an opening.”

71 pieces of artwork were shown for the opening of the exhibit. Artworks chosen for the exhibition can be selected for a wide variety of awards, presents, and a new award, a cash prize of $3100.

Guests could support the artists by purchasing their pieces. The showcase began at 7 p.m. on Friday with dinner for attendees, honors and awards followed until 9 p.m.

The showcase is free to the public from Nov. 17 until Jan. 6, 2024.

