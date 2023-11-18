United Way and Coyote Hill have lunch and learn about adoption stories

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The United Way of Mark Twain Area put its partner agency Coyote Hill on the spotlight on Friday with a lunch and learn event designed to share the stories of adoptive and foster families.

November is National Adoption Month and several local families had something to say at Hannibal LaGrange University about their experiences.

Hearing the adoption stories let some parents know they made the right decision to give their child up for adoption.

One woman grew up with her parents who adopted their foster children and inspired her to do the same with her husband.

“Adoption has really touched my life and foster care watching, and being apart of that,” said Coyote Hill Hannibal Area Coordinator Brittany McCaskey.

The McCaskey’s knew it was fate once they met their three children after reuniting them with their biological mom didn’t work out.

“We just couldn’t imagine life without them and so we ended up saying yes, in March 2020 we told them and by December 2020 our adoption was finalized,” McCaskey said.

United Way organizers said within the 10th Circuit District there’s a lot of kids who need foster care.

“There’s over 250 kids in foster care and some of those children will be reunified with family members, ” said United Way of the Mark Twain Area Executive Director Denise Damron.

However, some children don’t have that option and need a forever home.

“Some of those children will need a permanent home with an adoptive family and so those are all children that need people to care about them,” Damron said.

United Way organizers said they host a lunch and learn every month and that you can find more information about them on their E-Newsletter or social media.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.