5-year-old boy fatally stabs twin brother in California

The twins were fighting when one brother grabbed a small kitchen knife and stabbed his sibling,...
The twins were fighting when one brother grabbed a small kitchen knife and stabbed his sibling, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office. The boy died at the hospital.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (AP) - A 5-year-old California boy fatally stabbed his twin brother, authorities said.

The twins were fighting Wednesday when one brother grabbed a small kitchen knife and stabbed his sibling in unincorporated Scotts Valley, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office. The boy died at the hospital.

“We are heartbroken for the family of these two young children and share in their grief,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Authorities said they do not plan to file criminal charges in the death.

“California law dictates that age, criminal intent, and knowledge of wrongfulness are factors needed to charge a child with a crime,” the Facebook post stated. “Based on the current investigation, there is no indication of negligence or criminal activity by any other party.”

Scotts Valley is roughly 55 miles (89 kilometers) south of San Francisco.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaiah Mikkelson
Quincy church youth leader sentenced to 12 years for sexual abuse
a
All Grown Up: Aneyas Williams dominates on the football field for his family
Travis Wiley listens to the judge read the jury's verdict.
Jury finds Travis Wiley guilty
Travis Wiley
“It’s been nothing but torture for me and my family”: Victim’s family speaks out after Wiley guilty verdict
The company has announced that it is restricting the self-checkout lines to 10 items or less.
Target testing new self-checkout policy

Latest News

Palestinians inspect the site where the Israeli military struck what it said was a hideout for...
Patients and staff leave Gaza’s biggest hospital, and dozens are killed at a crowded refugee camp
Blue Room re-opens
Blue Room in Edina reopens
Restore The Corner
Restore the Corner initiative brings more housing to Hannibal
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years