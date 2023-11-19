Blue Room in Edina reopens

By Clare Edlund
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
EDINA, Mo. (WGEM) - A Knox County dining establishment destroyed by a fire last year is now back in business.

The Blue Room in Edina officially reopened on Monday, Nov. 13.

The owner has worked to bring back the bar and grill restaurant for the past 11 months, according to the Edina Sentinel.

An overnight fire had destroyed the restaurant last December.

According to its Facebook page, the Blue Room’s kitchen is open from 11 a.m. until 9:30 p.m.

The bar closes at midnight.

