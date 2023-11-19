College Basketball: John Wood remains undefeated while QU still searches for their first win

11/18 basketball.
11/18 basketball.(WGEM)
By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The blazers are having a strong start to their season.

Joshua Talton and Jakeb Wallingford led the team in points against Rend Lake College.

After securing the 63-57 victory against Rend Lake, the blazers are now 5-0 on the season.

The team will be on the road to take on North Central Missouri College on Tuesday, November 21st.

Across town at Pepsi Arena, QU’s women’s basketball team took on Washburn University.

The hawks are still in search for their first win of the season.

After losing to Washburn 97-62, the hawks are now 0-4 on the season.

