Holiday Gift Show wraps up

Holiday Gift Show
Holiday Gift Show(WGEM)
By Kyle Eck
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Sunday afternoon, the 55th annual Holiday Gift Show wrapped up at the Oakley Lindsay Center.

Featured in the show were various local vendors that sold Christmas decorations, jewelry, beauty products and even food.

This is a long-lasting holiday tradition for people across the Tri-States and with the season of giving well underway, Holiday Gift Show officials do a lot for the community in return.

“It’s a great way for us to give back to our community. So all of the funds that we raise here with the holiday gift show get turned back into the community through grants and scholarships,” said Maggie Flowerree

In 2022, the Quincy Service League distributed $30,000 in grants, scholarships and other community projects.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaiah Mikkelson
Quincy church youth leader sentenced to 12 years for sexual abuse
The company has announced that it is restricting the self-checkout lines to 10 items or less.
Target testing new self-checkout policy
Fire breaks out at Midlan Drive home
Fire breaks out at Midlan Drive home
Missouri cannabis regulators pull manufacturing license from company
Travis Wiley
“It’s been nothing but torture for me and my family”: Victim’s family speaks out after Wiley guilty verdict

Latest News

Spark! Places of Innovation
Touring Smithsonian exhibit to leave Rushville next weekend
Chimney
How to make sure your chimney is ready for winter
Fire breaks out at Midlan Drive home
Fire breaks out at Midlan Drive home
The Blue Room in Edina officially reopened on Monday, Nov. 13.
Blue Room in Edina reopens