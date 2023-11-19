Holiday Gift Show wraps up

QUINCY (WGEM) - Sunday afternoon, the 55th annual Holiday Gift Show wrapped up at the Oakley Lindsay Center.

Featured in the show were various local vendors that sold Christmas decorations, jewelry, beauty products and even food.

This is a long-lasting holiday tradition for people across the Tri-States and with the season of giving well underway, Holiday Gift Show officials do a lot for the community in return.

“It’s a great way for us to give back to our community. So all of the funds that we raise here with the holiday gift show get turned back into the community through grants and scholarships,” said Maggie Flowerree

In 2022, the Quincy Service League distributed $30,000 in grants, scholarships and other community projects.

