How to make sure your chimney is ready for winter

Chimney
Chimney(WGEM)
By Kyle Eck
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Your chimney may be running this winter, but it’s important to make sure it’s clean and working properly.

To ensure your chimney is ready for the winter season, have it inspected once a year.

Things that can cause chimneys to have problems include blockages such as bird nests, excess wood debris buildup and weather damage.

If proper precautions are not taken, officials said you run the risk of having a chimney fire.

”Burning trash can contribute, that’s caused it a lot of times, and I don’t just mean garbage, I mean wrapping paper, newspaper. I know more than one person who’s created a chimney fire by just throwing in a wad of wrapping paper on Christmas morning,” said Miller’s Up the Chimney Owner Cole Miller.

It’s recommended that you burn seasoned wood in your fireplace to prevent chimney fires.

