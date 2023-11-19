The Pirates end their season putting up a fight

Hannibal falls to Lutheran North 70-61
Hannibal falls to Lutheran North 70-61(WGEM)
By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WGEM) - Hannibal once trailed Lutheran North 62-33. It was in the fourth quarter where the Pirates started making their come back.

Aneyas Williams scored five times in the second half and had a total of seven touchdowns in the game.

At one point, the Pirates were one touchdown away from tying the game, but couldn’t pull even.

“Everybody stepped up, everybody made plays, everybody played their part. You absolutely deserve to be here and you absolutely deserve to be in that next round, there’s no question about that,” said head coach Jeff Gschwender.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaiah Mikkelson
Quincy church youth leader sentenced to 12 years for sexual abuse
a
All Grown Up: Aneyas Williams dominates on the football field for his family
Travis Wiley listens to the judge read the jury's verdict.
Jury finds Travis Wiley guilty
Travis Wiley
“It’s been nothing but torture for me and my family”: Victim’s family speaks out after Wiley guilty verdict
The company has announced that it is restricting the self-checkout lines to 10 items or less.
Target testing new self-checkout policy

Latest News

The title game is Friday, November 24th, in Bloomington.
Total Domination: Camp Point makes their way back to the State Championship after beating Greenfield Northwest
Total Domination: Camp Point makes their way back to the State Championship after beating Greenfield Northwest
11/18 basketball.
College Basketball: John Wood remains undefeated while QU still searches for their first win
College Basketball: John Wood remains undefeated while QU still searches for their first win