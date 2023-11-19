Quincy Service League hosts 55th annual Holiday Gift Show

Several local families were in attendance at the Oakley Lindsay Center to get some early Christmas shopping done and support the community.(WGEM)
By Rose Lehner
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - An all-time favorite holiday tradition is underway in the Gem City. The Quincy Service League’s Holiday Gift Show is celebrating its 55th year this weekend.

Robyn Burwinkle said this Holiday Gift Show has been an important part of her family’s annual traditions for almost 25 years.

“We’ve always come here as a family ever since my 24 year old daughter was born,” Burwinkle said.

Burwinkle not only gets a start on her Christmas shopping, she also feels she’s helping her community.

“I know that the Quincy Service League does a lot for the community, and this is their big fundraiser. So it’s a wonderful thing to have,” Burwinkle said.

Holiday Gift Show Chair Maggie Flowerree said the event has provided a meaningful shopping experience for area families, while giving back to the Tri-State area.

“A fun experience as well, instead of writing a check and having us decide what happens to it, you get to come and have a great time shopping,” Flowerree said.

The Holiday Gift Show features countless vendors to provide a one-stop shopping experiencing.

“There’s holiday décor, there’s home décor, there’s clothing for everyone,” Flowerree said.

“We can all look at all the different Christmas decorations,” Burwinkle said.

All proceeds are given back to the community through grants and scholarships for local high school students.

The Holiday Gift Show continues Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Oakley Lindsay Center.

Tickets are $5 at the door.

