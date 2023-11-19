Red, White & Back the Blue Festival celebrates local first responders

Quincy celebrate local heroes with red white and back the blue.
Quincy celebrate local heroes with red white and back the blue.(WGEM)
By Garrett Bevans
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST
QUINCY (WGEM) - The 6th annual Red, White and Back the Blue Festival took place in Quincy on Saturday.

The festival was held at Mavericks Landing in Quincy where the Quincy Fire Department, Quincy Police Department, Adams County EMS, and all other first responders of Adams County were celebrated with a free meal and live music performed by Prospect Road 2.0.

“Its so we can build relationships between the first responders and the community. That’s what it started out to do, it was part that way. I totally love giving back to our first responders, thanking them.” said organizer Sandy Haxell.

The event runs until 10 p.m. on Saturday.

