Total Domination: Camp Point makes their way back to the State Championship after beating Greenfield Northwest

The title game is Friday, November 24th, in Bloomington.
The title game is Friday, November 24th, in Bloomington.(WGEM)
By Victoria Bordenga and Steve Looten
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP POINT, Ill. (WGEM) - Central had a big second half in their quarterfinal win over Greenfield last year, but they didn’t need as much time to get going the second time around.

The panthers win in the IHSA Class 1A State Semifinals 54-20, and the panthers will play Lena Winslow, in the rematch of last year’s championship game.

In a day of big plays, it was the interception by Drew Paben that set the tone for this game.

“I was just doing my job and then all of the sudden there’s a ball in my hands and the sideline was wide open, so my eyes lit up a little bit,” said Paben.

For the second straight week, the quick scoring ability of the panthers killed all hope for their opponents.

“We knew we had to come out with a lot of momentum and we just our team excited and we just kept driving off that,” said Camp Point’s fullback, Elijah Genenbacher.

The title game is Friday, November 24th, in Bloomington.

Don’t get there late or you might miss Central’s amazing opening act.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaiah Mikkelson
Quincy church youth leader sentenced to 12 years for sexual abuse
a
All Grown Up: Aneyas Williams dominates on the football field for his family
Travis Wiley listens to the judge read the jury's verdict.
Jury finds Travis Wiley guilty
Travis Wiley
“It’s been nothing but torture for me and my family”: Victim’s family speaks out after Wiley guilty verdict
The company has announced that it is restricting the self-checkout lines to 10 items or less.
Target testing new self-checkout policy

Latest News

Total Domination: Camp Point makes their way back to the State Championship after beating Greenfield Northwest
11/18 basketball.
College Basketball: John Wood remains undefeated while QU still searches for their first win
College Basketball: John Wood remains undefeated while QU still searches for their first win
Hannibal falls to Lutheran North 70-61
The Pirates end their season putting up a fight