Total Domination: Camp Point makes their way back to the State Championship after beating Greenfield Northwest

CAMP POINT, Ill. (WGEM) - Central had a big second half in their quarterfinal win over Greenfield last year, but they didn’t need as much time to get going the second time around.

The panthers win in the IHSA Class 1A State Semifinals 54-20, and the panthers will play Lena Winslow, in the rematch of last year’s championship game.

In a day of big plays, it was the interception by Drew Paben that set the tone for this game.

“I was just doing my job and then all of the sudden there’s a ball in my hands and the sideline was wide open, so my eyes lit up a little bit,” said Paben.

For the second straight week, the quick scoring ability of the panthers killed all hope for their opponents.

“We knew we had to come out with a lot of momentum and we just our team excited and we just kept driving off that,” said Camp Point’s fullback, Elijah Genenbacher.

The title game is Friday, November 24th, in Bloomington.

Don’t get there late or you might miss Central’s amazing opening act.

