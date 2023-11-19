Touring Smithsonian exhibit to leave Rushville next weekend

QUINCY (WGEM) - Rural community innovation enthusiasts, you still have time to visit the ‘Spark! Places of Innovation’ exhibition.

The free Smithsonian exhibition at The HUB Arts and Cultural Center in Rushville, Illinois will continue through Saturday, Nov. 25.

It highlights four pillars of innovation in rural communities including art, culture, heritage and technology.

”I am thrilled with the turnout, so this is our biggest exhibit so far. We’ve had several school groups come in and several community groups come in to view the exhibit. So, it’s just been great to be able to host it,” said HUB Arts and Cultural Center Director Erin Eveland.

The ‘Spark! Places of Innovation’ is a touring exhibit, and over the course of its run, it will have traveled through 7 rural Illinois cities.

