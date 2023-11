Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 19, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Blaise Genenbacher

Sarah Campbell

Finley Cain

Bennett Hoener

Jeffrey Deters

Nadine Taylor

Megan Wellman

Benjamin Anthony Mast

Betty Bradshaw

Jackson Fingers

Warren Mitchell

Amanda Maggart

Jacob Woodhurst

Jarrard Spurgeon

Leonard Tournear

Landon Hogan

Dawn Todd

Jennifer Anderson

Stephanie Chandler

Debbie Dodd

Xavier Hawkins

Connie Fisher

Louise Greer

Sarah Campbell

Duane Jones

Ray Madison

Lynnlee Witt

John Powell

Andy Holtschlag

Julie Maddox

ANNIVERSARIES

Noel & Jody Cooper

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.