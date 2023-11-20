Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 20, 2023
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Percy Heming
Londyn Genenbacher
Cole Wray
Paige Kirby
Boston Reno
Rebekah Corson
Lois Schneider
sam Fischer
John Carson
Justin Hawkins
Justin Taylor
Charlie Culp
Susie Lee
Terry Jordine
Bud Rock
Lenaezah Chism
ANNIVERSARIES
Gary & Cheryl Keller
Jack & Janet Cason
Carl & Marsha Kimler
Mark & Shelia Karhoff
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.