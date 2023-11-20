Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 20, 2023

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
By Quentin Wells
Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Percy Heming

Londyn Genenbacher

Cole Wray

Paige Kirby

Boston Reno

Rebekah Corson

Lois Schneider

sam Fischer

John Carson

Justin Hawkins

Justin Taylor

Charlie Culp

Susie Lee

Terry Jordine

Bud Rock

Lenaezah Chism

ANNIVERSARIES

Gary & Cheryl Keller

Jack & Janet Cason

Carl & Marsha Kimler

Mark & Shelia Karhoff

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 19, 2023

Updated: moments ago
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: November 18, 2023

Updated: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:31 AM CST
|
By WGEM Staff
November 18, 2023

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports

Hospital report: November 17, 2023

Updated: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:32 AM CST
|
By WGEM Staff
November 17, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 18, 2023

Updated: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:01 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 17, 2023

Updated: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

WGEM News Today

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 17, 2023

Updated: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST
WGEM News Today

Birthdays and Anniversaries

WGEM News Today

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 18, 2023

Updated: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST
WGEM News Today

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports

Hospital report: November 16, 2023

Updated: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:12 AM CST
|
By WGEM Staff
November 16, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 16, 2023

Updated: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

WGEM News Today

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 16, 2023

Updated: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST
WGEM News Today