Finally some beneficial rain

QUINCY (WGEM) - Today is going to be a cloudy day but we will finally be getting some beneficial rain as a low pressure spins to our south.

While we have had some sprinkles and very light spotty showers early this morning, the bulk of the meaningful rain has remained to our west. We continue to have some dry air in place that the rain is having to fight. It looks like rain trough the morning hours will likely be inconsistent and generally light. By early afternoon, we should see a widespread, but brief break in the rain. Confidence remains high though for a better chance of rain later on. By late afternoon, widespread rain will begin to approach from the south/southwest. The widespread rain should start to push into parts of the Tri-States by early evening and it will continue into the overnight hours. This round looks to be a more steady and widespread rain. By early tomorrow morning, a few spotty lingering showers will be possible. Then, the rain will gradually diminish from west to east fairly quickly. By the time the rain comes to an end, rainfall totals will vary. Everyone should have at least a quarter of an inch with some getting a half inch up to an inch. As for temperatures, today will be mild in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will flow from the east. Sustained winds of 10 - 15 mph are expected. We could get some gusts of 20 - 25 mph though.

Tomorrow, winds will switch to the northwest as a cold front pushes through during the late afternoon/evening timeframe. This looks to be a dry cold front, so no additional rain is expected. This front will kick up our wind speeds more, with gusts of 25 - 30 mph. Daytime highs will be slightly cooler, in the mid 40s. We will start off the day with cloudy skies, then gradually see some clearing. When the cold front comes through though, it will spread another band of clouds back into the area. Overnight and into early Wednesday morning , those clouds will clear. Therefore, plentiful sunshine is in the forecast for Wednesday.

