JWCC Ag Science Complex receives $60,000 for new bleachers

QUINCY (WGEM) - John Wood Community College Ag Science Complex received $60,000 for new bleachers for their show room.

Officials said that the addition of the bleachers will assist in setting up for livestock shows and greatly reduce the amount of stress it takes to set up.

The bleachers will fit up to about 320 people.

Farm Credit Illinois President and CEO Aaron Johnsons said they donated the money because it is another way they can help farm families succeed.

“We are proud to assist in the completion of this wonderful facility. It reiterates our goal of helping farm families succeed in the southern counties of Illinois,” Johnson said.

JWCC President Bryan Renfro said it’s nice to see how much the people of our community care.

