JWCC Ag Science Complex receives $60,000 for new bleachers

Officials said that the addition of the bleachers will assist in setting up for livestock shows and greatly reduce the amount of stress it takes to set up.
By WGEM Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - John Wood Community College Ag Science Complex received $60,000 for new bleachers for their show room.

The bleachers will fit up to about 320 people.

Farm Credit Illinois President and CEO Aaron Johnsons said they donated the money because it is another way they can help farm families succeed.

“We are proud to assist in the completion of this wonderful facility. It reiterates our goal of helping farm families succeed in the southern counties of Illinois,” Johnson said.

JWCC President Bryan Renfro said it’s nice to see how much the people of our community care.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

