The Lady Tigers are ready to have another successful basketball season

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) - Basketball season is finally here and for some teams, they’re ready to right their wrongs from last season.

Earlier in the year, Canton fell to Schuyler County in the District Championship game.

Even though the team didn’t want their season to end so soon, they believe the experience will help them going into this year.

“Just the more experience you get is going to help. Schuyler County they’ve been really good the past, 3, 4, or 5 years, so being able to play them the past three years that we’ve been able to play them in that game has been huge, and just getting that experience is big for us,” said Lady Tiger guard Macie Fisher.

As they enter a new season, the team will be without two big play makers in Naraiah Clay and Brooke Brewer.

“Nariah is one of those players that you don’t get very often, and we were fortunate enough to have her,” said head coach Danielle Baker. “When we scrimmage, we see it a lot, in like how much we maybe relied on her or how much the girls relied on her, so we just have to find other people step up and contribute that. If everybody takes up that responsibility it will help a lot.”

Being responsible and being a leader are two of the pillars of a successful team and senior Macie Fisher hopes to lead by example in her final years with the Lady Tiger.

“I just want to make this last season of basketball, since I know it’s the last time I’ll step on the court and play competitively, I just want to make it one of my better seasons and just finish it out with my girls,” said Fisher.

Canton will take the court for their season opener at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20 against Knox County.

