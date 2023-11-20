The Lady Tigers are ready to have another successful basketball season

By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) - Basketball season is finally here and for some teams, they’re ready to right their wrongs from last season.

Earlier in the year, Canton fell to Schuyler County in the District Championship game.

Even though the team didn’t want their season to end so soon, they believe the experience will help them going into this year.

“Just the more experience you get is going to help. Schuyler County they’ve been really good the past, 3, 4, or 5 years, so being able to play them the past three years that we’ve been able to play them in that game has been huge, and just getting that experience is big for us,” said Lady Tiger guard Macie Fisher.

As they enter a new season, the team will be without two big play makers in Naraiah Clay and Brooke Brewer.

“Nariah is one of those players that you don’t get very often, and we were fortunate enough to have her,” said head coach Danielle Baker. “When we scrimmage, we see it a lot, in like how much we maybe relied on her or how much the girls relied on her, so we just have to find other people step up and contribute that. If everybody takes up that responsibility it will help a lot.”

Being responsible and being a leader are two of the pillars of a successful team and senior Macie Fisher hopes to lead by example in her final years with the Lady Tiger.

“I just want to make this last season of basketball, since I know it’s the last time I’ll step on the court and play competitively, I just want to make it one of my better seasons and just finish it out with my girls,” said Fisher.

Canton will take the court for their season opener at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20 against Knox County.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire breaks out at Midlan Drive home
Fire breaks out at Midlan Drive home
Restore The Corner
Restore the Corner initiative brings more housing to Hannibal
The title game is Friday, November 24th, in Bloomington.
Total Domination: Camp Point makes their way back to the State Championship after beating Greenfield Northwest
If you're travelling out of town for Thanksgiving, Mother Nature's got your back! The Upper...
Showers will start the work week, but Thanksgiving will be dry
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit...
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96

Latest News

QMG Play of the Week
QMG Play of the Week
QMG Play of the Week
QMG Play of the Week
The Lady Tigers are ready to have another successful basketball season
The Lady Tigers are ready to have another successful basketball season
The title game is Friday, November 24th, in Bloomington.
Total Domination: Camp Point makes their way back to the State Championship after beating Greenfield Northwest