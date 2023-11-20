Now is the best time to plant trees

QUINCY (WGEM) - Once the weather clears after a wet Monday, it may be a good time to plant some trees.

Crews with Leffers Landscape and Nursery were busy doing just that much of Monday morning.

Elm, Locust and Spring Snow Crabapple were just some of the trees planted as part of Quincy’s fall tree program.

Leffers owner Justin Winchester said Monday marked the start of several more plantings to come.

“So, we have a total of 37 trees to plant for the city. So, I’m hoping to have them all done by Thanksgiving, that’s the plan. But of course, there’s going to be a few stragglers, so my goal is to have them all done by the first week of December,” Winchester said.

He said this time of year is the best time to plant trees, before the ground freezes.

A few important tips to keep in mind when planting include calling 811 before digging, making a big enough hole, backfilling properly after planting and giving the tree lots of water.

“The main thing is just making sure that the tree or shrub, whatever it is, just gets enough water. You just want to make sure with the cooler temperature that it’s getting enough water, about once a week and 10-15 minutes a day,” Winchester said.

He said the watering should stop once the ground freezes and should pick back up during the spring and summer months.

