Quincy police announce 5 arrests in connection with shooting death of 16-year-old

Fallon M. Gillum and Tristian L. Johnson Jr
Fallon M. Gillum and Tristian L. Johnson Jr(Quincy Police Department)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy police announced Monday morning the arrest of two adults and three juveniles in connection with the shooting death last month of a 16-year-old Quincy girl.

A statement released by Chief Adam Yates reports Tristan L. Johnson Jr., 23, and Fallon M. Gillum, 20, both of Quincy, were arrested over the weekend on warrants for conspiracy to commit armed robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. Both are being held in the Adams County Jail.

The three juveniles were arrested on the same charges and held in the Adams County Juvenile Detention Center.

Yates’ statement said the investigation into the shooting death is ongoing, and more arrests are expected.

In the early morning hours of Oct. 11, Quincy police responded to a report of shots fired in the 400 block of Scenic Drive and discovered a 16-year-old girl dead from a gunshot wound.

Illinois State Police have been working with QPD throughout the investigation.

