Space heater sparks fire that destroyed Plainville, Illinois, home

PLAINVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - A Plainville, Illinois, home was destroyed by a fire Monday morning.

Payson firefighters were called to 507 East Main St. in Plainville at 7:56 a.m. after the homeowner saw flames coming from a space heater.

Firefighters said the home is a total loss. The ceiling and roof caved in and all windows were blown out.

Payson Fire Chief Don Benjamin wants to remind everyone to keep fire safety top of mind moving into the winter months and to have working smoke detectors.

“The main thing is having an escape route to be able to get out and have working fire extinguishers or fire alarms. Fire alarms save lives, that’s all I can say,” Benjamin said.

Tri-Township, Hull, and Liberty fire departments assisted Payson.

Firefighters said there would not be an investigation.

