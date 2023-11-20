Space heater sparks fire that destroyed Plainville, Illinois, home

507 East Main St. Plainville, Illinois
507 East Main St. Plainville, Illinois(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAINVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - A Plainville, Illinois, home was destroyed by a fire Monday morning.

Payson firefighters were called to 507 East Main St. in Plainville at 7:56 a.m. after the homeowner saw flames coming from a space heater.

Firefighters said the home is a total loss. The ceiling and roof caved in and all windows were blown out.

Payson Fire Chief Don Benjamin wants to remind everyone to keep fire safety top of mind moving into the winter months and to have working smoke detectors.

“The main thing is having an escape route to be able to get out and have working fire extinguishers or fire alarms. Fire alarms save lives, that’s all I can say,” Benjamin said.

Tri-Township, Hull, and Liberty fire departments assisted Payson.

Firefighters said there would not be an investigation.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire breaks out at Midlan Drive home
Fire breaks out at Midlan Drive home
Restore The Corner
Restore the Corner initiative brings more housing to Hannibal
The title game is Friday, November 24th, in Bloomington.
Total Domination: Camp Point makes their way back to the State Championship after beating Greenfield Northwest
If you're travelling out of town for Thanksgiving, Mother Nature's got your back! The Upper...
Showers will start the work week, but Thanksgiving will be dry
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit...
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96

Latest News

Fallon M. Gillum and Tristian L. Johnson Jr
Quincy police announce 5 arrests in connection with shooting death of 16-year-old
Holiday Gift Show wraps up
The exhibit is free
Touring Smithsonian exhibit to leave Rushville next weekend
How to make sure your chimney is ready for winter