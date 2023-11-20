Supreme Court rejects appeal of former Minneapolis police officer convicted of killing George Floyd

FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin...
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court at the Hennepin County Courthouse, June 25, 2021, in Minneapolis. Chauvin was convicted in the killing of George Floyd. Chauvin is making another attempt to overturn his federal civil rights conviction in the 2020 murder of Floyd, saying new evidence shows that he didn't cause Floyd's death. In a motion filed in federal court Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, Chauvin said he would never have pleaded guilty to the federal charge in 2021 if he had known about the theories of a Kansas forensic pathologist with whom he began corresponding in February this year. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday rejected former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin‘s appeal of his conviction for second-degree murder in the killing of George Floyd.

The justices did not comment on leaving in place state court rulings affirming Chauvin’s conviction and 22 1/2-year sentence.

Chauvin’s lawyers argued that their client was denied a fair trial in 2021 because of pretrial publicity and concerns for violence in the event of an acquittal.

Floyd, who was Black, died on May 25, 2020, after Chauvin, who is white, pressed a knee on his neck for 9 1/2 minutes on the street outside a convenience store where Floyd tried to pass a counterfeit $20 bill. A bystander video captured Floyd’s fading cries of “I can’t breathe.” Floyd’s death touched off protests worldwide, some of which turned violent, and forced a national reckoning with police brutality and racism that is still playing out.

Chauvin is separately appealing his conviction on federal civil rights charges.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire breaks out at Midlan Drive home
Fire breaks out at Midlan Drive home
The title game is Friday, November 24th, in Bloomington.
Total Domination: Camp Point makes their way back to the State Championship after beating Greenfield Northwest
Restore The Corner
Restore the Corner initiative brings more housing to Hannibal
If you're travelling out of town for Thanksgiving, Mother Nature's got your back! The Upper...
Showers will start the work week, but Thanksgiving will be dry
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit...
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96

Latest News

Holiday Gift Show wraps up
Two turkeys, named Liberty and Bell, who will receive a Presidential Pardon at the White House...
Biden is spending his 81st birthday honoring White House tradition of pardoning Thanksgiving turkeys
Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks to Texas state...
Trump lawyers urge federal appeals court to revoke gag order in DC election case
The exhibit is free
Touring Smithsonian exhibit to leave Rushville next weekend
President Joe Biden hosts the 76th National Thanksgiving Turkey presentation. (Credit: CNN...
President Biden pardons a turkey ahead of Thanksgiving