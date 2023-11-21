Adults arrested in connection with shooting death of 16-year-old to be jailed throughout trial

QUINCY (WGEM) - On Tuesday afternoon, Judge Robert Adrian ordered that 20-year-old Fallon Gillum and 23-year-old Tristan Johnson remain detained in the Adams County Jail through the remainder of their case.

Gillum and Johnson were two of five arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 16-year-old Quincy girl, who was found dead in the 400 block of Scenic Drive on Oct. 11. The other three arrested were juveniles.

The two remain detained based on the petition filed by the Adams County State’s Attorney’s Office. In court, Adams County Assistant State’s Attorney Josh Jones said each defendant cannot be charged with murder because of a law change roughly three years ago.

Instead, they are all charged with conspiracy armed robbery, a class 1 felony punishable by 4 to 15 years, conspiracy to commit robbery, a class 3 felony punishable by 2 to 5 years, attempted armed robbery, a class 1 felony and attempted robbery, a class 3 felony.

Jones said phone messages between the defendants involved remarks of pistol-whipping.

“The court can and should consider the facts that the result of this defendant’s actions, and the other co-defendants, a 16-year-old girl was shot and killed,” Jones said to Adrian. “He did not pull the trigger, I admit, but under Illinois law three years ago, we would have charged this defendant along with every other co-defendant with first-degree murder.”

“The legislator changed the law over the objection of multiple state’s attorney’s offices, because we said this is what’s going to happen, there’s going to be a situation like this where a 16-year-old girl is going to be dead and we’re not going to be able to hold people legally responsible,” Jones said.

Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson, who represented both Gillum and Johnson on Tuesday, argued that pistol-whipping was mentioned only by one individual. He also argues the lack of their criminal history be taken into account.

Adrian said a preliminary hearing would not be necessary, given that probable cause was found. Adrian appointed special public defender Barney Bier to represent Johnson, and Casey Schnack to represent Gillum. A list of more than a dozen defense attorneys culminate a list of special public defenders.

The Adams County Public Defender’s Office has stopped taking on new cases as of the last two months.

Gillum and Johnson are due back in court on Nov. 29 at 8:45 a.m.

In a statement on Monday, Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates said the investigation into the shooting death is ongoing, and more arrests are expected.

