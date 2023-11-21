Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 21, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Chuck Wegs

Cindy Hempen

Danny McCarty

Karen Breckenkamp

Ron Flanegan

Sandra Collier

Maria Mast

Jesse P Moore

Nikki Corbin

Sophia Shaffer

Rachel Schieferdecker

Bria Snowden

Lyle & Lana Huffman

Randy and Marsha Bunge

Bruce and Nancy Zumwalt

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.