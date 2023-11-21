Cold front to move through the region today

QUINCY (WGEM) - The widespread rain showers have been clearing out very early this morning. The rest of the morning will be cloudy with low thick stratus clouds overhead. Temperatures are starting off in the 30s and 40s. Winds are coming in from the northwest at about 10 - 18 mph. It will end up being a breezy day as winds could gust 20 - 30 mph. Winds will start to diminish some later this evening. Late in the morning, those in Missouri will start to see a break in the clouds. Then the rest of the Tri-States will see this trend into the early afternoon. This break in the clouds will not last long though. As a cold front approaches from the northwest, more clouds will be pushed right back into the Tri-States. As this front comes through it will not bring us any additional rain. As for temperatures, daytime highs will be very seasonable in the mid to upper 40s. The clouds the cold front brings in will stay with us tonight, giving us mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be cooler, in the upper 20s to low 30s depending on where you live in the Tri-States.

After the cold front departs, an area of high pressure will start to arrive. This will allow for lighter winds tomorrow and clearing of the clouds. While tomorrow may start off with a few clouds, overall we are looking for a nice sunny day. Highs will be in the mid 40s.

Thanksgiving Day will likely be the warmest day of the week, with highs near 50°.

Looking into the upcoming weekend, there is a slight chance for some light precipitation.

