Crash between car and semi backs up traffic on Highway 24 at County Road 351

TAYLOR Mo. (WGEM) - A crash between a car and a semi-tractor trailer backed up westbound traffic on Highway 24 and nearby traffic on County Road 351 Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. the crash happened just before 3 p.m. when the driver of a car attempted to pass a semi-tractor trailer on the shoulder. The driver of the car ended up driving under the trailer of the semi when the driver of the semi attempted to turn right onto County Road 351.

The Palmyra Fire Chief Gary Crane told WGEM News it took first responders 20 minutes to extricate the driver from the car.

Police reported the driver of the car was flown by Air EVAC to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries.

The MSHP, Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Marion County Ambulance, and the Palmyra Fire Department all responded to the crash.

