Crash between car and semi backs up traffic on Highway 24 at County Road 351

Traffic after crash on Highway 24
Traffic after crash on Highway 24(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLOR Mo. (WGEM) - A crash between a car and a semi-tractor trailer backed up westbound traffic on Highway 24 and nearby traffic on County Road 351 Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. the crash happened just before 3 p.m. when the driver of a car attempted to pass a semi-tractor trailer on the shoulder. The driver of the car ended up driving under the trailer of the semi when the driver of the semi attempted to turn right onto County Road 351.

The Palmyra Fire Chief Gary Crane told WGEM News it took first responders 20 minutes to extricate the driver from the car.

Police reported the driver of the car was flown by Air EVAC to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries.

The MSHP, Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Marion County Ambulance, and the Palmyra Fire Department all responded to the crash.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fallon M. Gillum and Tristian L. Johnson Jr
Quincy police announce 5 arrests in connection with shooting death of 16-year-old
A nursing home resident in Illinois has been charged with murdering another resident during a...
Nursing home resident charged with murder
507 East Main St. Plainville, Illinois
Space heater sparks fire that destroyed Plainville, Illinois, home
New CDL testing procedures coming to Missouri
New CDL testing procedures coming to Missouri
Jydon R. Harnett
Police: Hannibal man arrested after firing a gun at a car

Latest News

Jamar Washington, 27
Man arrested in connection to North Bottom Road burglary pleads not guilty
Snow is showing up in the forecast Saturday night
Say it ain’t snow!
Veterinarians said pets should only be eating dog or cat food and their usual pet treats.
Veterinarians say pet owners should avoid giving pets table food this Thanksgiving
Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson (left) and 23-year-old Tristan Johnson (right) in court for a...
Adults arrested in connection with shooting death of 16-year-old to be jailed throughout trial