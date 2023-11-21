Hannibal mailbox opens for letters to Santa

Three-year-old Olivia was one of the first to drop their letter to Santa in the mailbox.
Three-year-old Olivia was one of the first to drop their letter to Santa in the mailbox.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Kids in Hannibal have a new way to get their letter to Santa Claus at the North Pole.

For the first time, a North Pole Express mailbox has opened on the west side of city hall along North 4th Street.

Kids can write their letters, including their name, age, and their biggest Christmas wishes, and put them into the box.

Santa plans to personally respond to personally respond to each letter and reply from the North Pole.

Mary Lynne Richards with Hannibal Parks and Recreation said kids have several weeks to send their letters in.

“So, Santa Claus wants plenty of time to write a letter back, and he’s very busy, so we want to have plenty of time, and we want letters by Dec. 18,” Richards said.

Anyone passing by city hall can also spread Christmas cheer this season by donating a toy to Toys for Tots of Northeast Missouri.

“We are a big sponsor of the Toys for Tots program. We’re a big believer that every child should wake up with something under the tree on Christmas,” Richards said.

The Toys for Tots donation box is inside the main hallway of city hall.

Toys can also be donated during the Hannibal Christmas Parade that starts at 6 p.m. Dec. 2.

The parade runs down Broadway and Main streets in Hannibal.

