Hospital report: November 21, 2023

Deaths:

Kathy L. Jones, age 71, of Quincy, died on Nov. 19 in St. John Hospital, Springfield, IL.

Joyce Anderson, age 87, of Quincy, died on Nov. 18 in Quincy Healthcare and Senior Living.

Mary E. Harshman, age 96, of League City, TX, formerly of Quincy, died on Nov. 19 in The Crossing in League City, TX.

Births:

Seth Hill and Breeanna Phelps of Griggsville, IL welcomed a girl.

Christopher and Mary Waterkotte of Quincy welcomed a girl.

Jeff and Samantha Wilson of Quincy welcomed a boy.

Justin and Jill Miller of Taylor, MO welcomed a boy.

Layten and Kourtney Peterson of Blandinsville, IL welcomed a boy.

Nick and Brooke Stratton of Quincy welcomed a girl.

