How to watch the 2023 Bayou Classic game

Bayou Classic
Bayou Classic(MGN)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Due to the Illinois High School Association state football finals on Saturday, WGEM will not be able to air the Bayou Classic: Southern University vs. Grambling State University game. However, you will still be able to watch that game on the NBC Peacock streaming app.

Peacock is a streaming service provided by NBCUniversal and is available for multiple platforms and devices.

To get started with Peacock, go here.

For a full list of Peacock-supported devices, go here.

