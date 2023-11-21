How to watch the 2023 Bayou Classic game
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Due to the Illinois High School Association state football finals on Saturday, WGEM will not be able to air the Bayou Classic: Southern University vs. Grambling State University game. However, you will still be able to watch that game on the NBC Peacock streaming app.
Peacock is a streaming service provided by NBCUniversal and is available for multiple platforms and devices.
To get started with Peacock, go here.
For a full list of Peacock-supported devices, go here.
