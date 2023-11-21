How to watch the IHSA State Championship games

Illinois High School Association
Illinois High School Association(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:53 AM CST
QUINCY (WGEM) - Coverage of the Class 1A, 2A, 3A, and 4A Illinois High School Association (IHSA) State Championship games from Hancock Stadium at Illinois State University in Normal begins at 10 a.m. Friday and will air on The Tri-States’ CW (WGEM 10.2).

Camp Point Central will be competing in the IHSA Class 1A Football State Championship Friday morning against Lena-Winslow. This game will be a rematch of last year’s championship game where the Panthers took home second place at State.

All four games (Class 1A-4A) on Friday will air on The Tri-States CW-WGEM 10.2.

Class 5A, 6A, 7A, and 8A are broadcast beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday

  • Class 5A at 10 a.m. and 8A at 7 p.m. will air on The Tri-States CW-WGEM 10.2.
  • Class 6A at 1 p.m. and 7A at 4 p.m. will air on WGEM (NBC) 10.1.

