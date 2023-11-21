Man arrested in connection to North Bottom Road burglary pleads not guilty

Jamar Washington, 27
Jamar Washington, 27(David Adam/MRN)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The fourth person arrested in connection to an investigation into a burglary in the 4300 block of North Bottom Road pleaded not guilty in Adams County Court Tuesday morning.

27-year-old Jamar Washington is charged with one count of residential burglary, a class 1 felony punishable by 4 to 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Washington was ordered to be detained in the Adams County jail after a first appearance on Nov. 14, and will remain detained throughout the remainder of this case, as ordered by Judge Tad Brenner Tuesday morning.

Police said they were dispatched at 4 p.m. on Nov. 5 to the 4300 block of North Bottom Road for a burglary.

After reviewing surveillance footage, police identified multiple suspects. Later that Sunday evening on Nov. 5, sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was associated with the burglary.

Police said they took two passengers, Tynell R. Washington, 39, of Quincy, and Ashton T. Summers, 19, of Quincy, into custody in connection with the burglary.

Police said they executed two search warrants at 620 1/2 North 6th Street and 606 1/2 N. 7th Street where they found several stolen items from the burglary, which included six firearms and several hundred rounds of ammunition.

Judge Brenner said the home that was burglarized was the home of Tim Schmitt, the husband of Christina Lohman, who was the victim of Bradley Yohn and Karen Blackledge in a sexual assault and home invasion more than two years ago.

