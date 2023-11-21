Quincy mayor and police chief kick off Project Red Ribbon

Project Red Ribbon is a nationwide effort that’s sponsored locally by Mothers Against Drunk Driving.
By WGEM Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Mayor Mike Troup and Police Chief Adam Yates are kicked off Project Red Ribbon on Monday by tying red ribbons on their own vehicles.

This marked the beginning of Project Red Ribbon, which will run through the new year.

Monday’s ceremony at city hall officially started the campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of drunk driving.

M.A.D.D Illinois encourages all drivers to tie a red ribbon on their car to share the message.

“We have seen I think the number of injuries or fatalities at least in the city of Quincy related to drunk driving has decreased, but we still have individuals who are having alcohol, getting intoxicated, and getting behind the wheel, and that’s just something that we want to make sure that we try to prevent this holiday season,” Yates said.

All eighth grade students in the Quincy Public School District will receive ribbons next week.

The Quincy Police Department’s annual report found 28 DUI arrests and 13 DUI related traffic crashes in 2022.

Project Red Ribbon
