Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan launch search for the next karate kid

Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio announced a global casting search for the next karate kid.
Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio announced a global casting search for the next karate kid.(Chris Pizzello and Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By TMX staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Actors Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio announced a global casting search for the next karate kid, and both actors will reprise their roles for a new film coming out in 2024.

In a YouTube video posted Tuesday, Macchio and Chan invited young martial artists to submit audition tapes to become the next karate kid.

Macchio, who starred in the titular role in the original “Karate Kid” film trilogy that began in 1984, continued portraying Daniel LaRusso – all grown up – in the hit Netflix series “Cobra Kai.”

The series, which recently announced its sixth and final season, follows middle-aged Daniel and his childhood rival Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and their competing dojos.

In the 2010 film remake, martial arts icon Chan starred as Mr. Han, a kung fu master based on the original trilogy’s Mr. Miyagi.

Macchio and Chan will reprise their roles in the new movie, set for release on Dec. 13, 2024.

The film from Sony Pictures will be written by Rob Lieber, directed by Jonathan Entwistle, and produced by Karen Rosenfelt.

“That’s right, the global search for the star of our new film starts right now,” Macchio says in the YouTube video. “So, let’s wax on, wax off, everybody.”

Filmmakers are searching for an actor to play Li Fong, a Chinese or mixed-race Chinese boy between 15 and 17 years old who speaks fluent English.

According to the casting notice, conversational Mandarin is a strong plus, as is experience in martial arts, gymnastics or dance. No acting experience is required.

Interested actors can submit their audition tapes at KarateKidCasting.com.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Fallon M. Gillum and Tristian L. Johnson Jr
Quincy police announce 5 arrests in connection with shooting death of 16-year-old
A nursing home resident in Illinois has been charged with murdering another resident during a...
Nursing home resident charged with murder
507 East Main St. Plainville, Illinois
Space heater sparks fire that destroyed Plainville, Illinois, home
New CDL testing procedures coming to Missouri
New CDL testing procedures coming to Missouri
Jydon R. Harnett
Police: Hannibal man arrested after firing a gun at a car

Latest News

FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawnmower around town leaves fortune to his small town
Amali, a 3-year-old bonobo at the Cincinnati Zoo, has died.
Zoo mourns the death of 3-year-old bonobo amid RSV outbreak
Unified Command responds to oil spill in Gulf
More than 1 million gallons of oil leaked into Gulf of Mexico, officials say
Sharon Osbourne is warning people, especially teenagers, about using a diabetes drug for weight...
Sharon Osbourne warns of using diabetes drug for weight loss
Listening to America – Banned & Challenged Books