Say it ain’t snow!

Snow is showing up in the forecast Saturday night (Brian Inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are setting ourselves up for a mostly sunny Thanksgiving Day. High temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday should be near 50 degrees with abundant sunshine both days. Cloud cover begins to develop on Friday and that will hold our temperatures down into the low 40s Friday and Saturday. Things become a little bit more interesting Saturday night into Sunday morning with the potential for some light snow developing to the west and moving to the east. The question is, will there be any accumulation.

Look at Sunday (Brian Inman)

With the ground temperatures being on the warmer side accumulation of more than a coating does not seem likely, but we cannot rule it out. As the system develops and gets closer to the region in both time and distance, we should be able to pin this down more succinctly.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.