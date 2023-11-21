Veterinarians say pet owners should avoid giving pets table food this Thanksgiving

Veterinarians said pets should only be eating dog or cat food and their usual pet treats.
Veterinarians said pets should only be eating dog or cat food and their usual pet treats.(WGEM)
By Rose Lehner
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A Tri-state veterinarian urges pet owners to avoid giving their pets table scraps during Thanksgiving.

Veterinarians recommend that pets should only pet food designed for them and their usual pet treats. They also said to put other food in containers so they can’t get into anything they shouldn’t eat.

As far as Thanksgiving foods, veterinarians state that carrots are fine for pets to eat but anything more could cause a visit to the vet clinic.

“I would say carrots are okay but otherwise no turkey, no ham, definitely no bones, and no gravy. If you’re cooking with garlic or onions they can’t have any of that,” said Hannibal Veterinarian LeAnn Welch.

Veterinarian clinics typically see a lot of pets with upset stomachs and pancreatitis during the holidays from eating table scraps.

Pet owners should give them extra pet treats instead if they’re begging for food at the table.

“If they’re used to certain treats of course maybe an extra treat to make them feel like they’re getting something special that way you can avoid them begging for things they’re not supposed to have,” Welch said.

Veterinarians said if your pet does eat something bad, you should monitor their symptoms and call the local vet clinic.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fallon M. Gillum and Tristian L. Johnson Jr
Quincy police announce 5 arrests in connection with shooting death of 16-year-old
A nursing home resident in Illinois has been charged with murdering another resident during a...
Nursing home resident charged with murder
507 East Main St. Plainville, Illinois
Space heater sparks fire that destroyed Plainville, Illinois, home
New CDL testing procedures coming to Missouri
New CDL testing procedures coming to Missouri
Jydon R. Harnett
Police: Hannibal man arrested after firing a gun at a car

Latest News

Jamar Washington, 27
Man arrested in connection to North Bottom Road burglary pleads not guilty
Snow is showing up in the forecast Saturday night
Say it ain’t snow!
Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson (left) and 23-year-old Tristan Johnson (right) in court for a...
Adults arrested in connection with shooting death of 16-year-old to be jailed throughout trial
FILE — In this May 6, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Gov....
‘It’s not about me. It’s about our country’: Iowa governor responds to Donald Trump’s criticism