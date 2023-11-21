Veterinarians say pet owners should avoid giving pets table food this Thanksgiving

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A Tri-state veterinarian urges pet owners to avoid giving their pets table scraps during Thanksgiving.

Veterinarians recommend that pets should only pet food designed for them and their usual pet treats. They also said to put other food in containers so they can’t get into anything they shouldn’t eat.

As far as Thanksgiving foods, veterinarians state that carrots are fine for pets to eat but anything more could cause a visit to the vet clinic.

“I would say carrots are okay but otherwise no turkey, no ham, definitely no bones, and no gravy. If you’re cooking with garlic or onions they can’t have any of that,” said Hannibal Veterinarian LeAnn Welch.

Veterinarian clinics typically see a lot of pets with upset stomachs and pancreatitis during the holidays from eating table scraps.

Pet owners should give them extra pet treats instead if they’re begging for food at the table.

“If they’re used to certain treats of course maybe an extra treat to make them feel like they’re getting something special that way you can avoid them begging for things they’re not supposed to have,” Welch said.

Veterinarians said if your pet does eat something bad, you should monitor their symptoms and call the local vet clinic.

