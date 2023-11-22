44th annual YMCA Turkey Run registration still open

QUINCY (WGEM) -The 44th annual YMCA Turkey Run registration is still open for families and individuals who may be interested in joining the race on Thanksgiving.

Organizers say they are just under their 22 hundred-participant goal this year.

They say that this event is a good opportunity to raise money to fund other events throughout the year.

One official says they enjoy seeing families unite to continue the yearly tradition.

“We have so many people coming from all around because it is a family tradition and because they are home for Thanksgiving,” said Director of Business Services Kristen Lay. “So I think that is the best part about it. It truly is a family tradition,

Lay also says they are always taking suggestions for new ideas for the Turkey Run.

Registration ends Thursday at 8:30 a.m. Families can join up to four people for only $90. or $40 individually. Race starts at 8 a.m.

To register, find the route map, or more information on the race, click here.

