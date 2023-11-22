Baring cafe reopens after an August tornado

BARING, Mo (WGEM) - A cafe in Baring, Mo, officially opened its doors two weeks ago after a tornado blew down their business back in August.

After 95 days, IDK Cafe reopened on Nov. 7, according to their Facebook.

“We were able to operate so quickly to rebuild because of the local volunteer support that was here every day, and there was several of my family and friends and employees that spend their time doing whatever they could,“ said Owner Shannon Downing.

She added that the community has kept them busy since they’ve been open.

“The response from the community has been overwhelming. We have been busier than ever. Busier than in the past 11 years,” said Downing.

Residents say the cafe is a staple in the community and they are excited that it’s up and running again.

“Well, we’ve been coming here for several years, so when it blew away, we just had to come back again. It’s good, it’s very good. We like it here; we come out here from Memphis, and we live 18 miles on the other side of Memphis, and we come here to eat quite often,” said regular customer Diana Hubbard.

Downing says a few minor adjustments are still needed, but those should be completed shortly.

“There are still final details to work out, and so every day there is something new. We are working with the local contractors and our local health inspector. We have had good success with getting everything up and going,” said Downing.

The cafe is open Monday-Thursday from 6:30 a.m.- 2 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 6:30 a.m.- 8 p.m.

