Fairly seasonable the next few days before a cool down

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are starting off cooler on this Thanksgiving Eve morning. Temperatures are in the 20s and 30s, so heavier jackets may be needed. As high pressure builds in from the west, dry air continues to filter into the area. The dry air is helping to gradually clear out the clouds. Some areas are still dealing with the clouds though, mainly those that live along and east of the Mississippi River. Once the clouds clear though, we will all have beautiful sunshine through the rest of the day. Winds will initially come from the northwest and then will transition to the southwest. Sustained winds of 5 - 10 mph are expected. Daytime highs will be fairly seasonable again, mainly in the mid 40s. If you have evening/night plans, be sure to bring your jacket as it will be chilly in the mid to upper 30s. Then, overnight lows will be in the upper 20s to low 30s with clear skies.

The high pressure system mentioned above will not linger long over the area. Through the night tonight and into tomorrow morning, it will begin to move eastward. Overnight, a weak warm front will move through. This front will not have a noticeable impact on our forecast though. Morning temperatures will start off in the low 30s. Then, we will be eyeing a cold front that will move through during the morning hours. This will be a dry cold front, so it will not produce any precipitation. Also to note, the front will not usher in colder air quickly. However, it will keep our temperatures from getting as warm as previous models were showing. Highs for most of us will sit in the upper 40s. The day will start off with full sunshine. Then a little later on in the day, some upper-level clouds will start to move in taking our skies over to mostly sunny. More clouds then arrive into the night.

Temperatures will be noticeably colder for Friday, with highs in the upper 30s. It also looks to be a little breezy.

Then, there is still a chance for some light snow late Saturday night into very early Sunday morning. Travel impacts remain very unlikely.

