Hannibal swears in new mayor

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal’s city council swore in its newest mayor on Tuesday.

Barry Louderman was sworn in as the newest mayor of Hannibal. He replaced Mike Dobson. Louderman himself has big plans for the city of Hannibal. He wants to focus on bringing more business and workers to America’s hometown. Louderman not only wants to focus on the tourism of Hannibal but also the other businesses that strive within the community itself.

“I want Hannibal to grow. We’ve been stagnant for the last twenty years. We’ve neither grown or lost according to the last two censuses. We just need to grow, to move forward.” said Louderman.

Louderman said is hoping for a fresh start, not only for him but the board itself. He plans on getting the council back on track and focusing on moving forward, he wishes to put everything that has happened in the past behind them.

Louderman’s first plan of action is for Hannibal to grow with business.

“We need to look at business, We need to attract bigger businesses to town, more jobs. Of course, more businesses means more tax money. More tax money means more that the city can accomplish.” said Louderman.

Louderman believes that Hannibal needs to put itself in a position where it can grow.

Louderman won the election against two candidates Kristy Trevathan and Steve Colyar in the Nov.7 race.

