Hannibal towing company honors law enforcement

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Heartland Towing unveiled a new tow truck that honors law enforcement with a special wrap.

Heartland Auto Body and Towing of Hannibal honored the men and women of the Hannibal Police Department as well as the Marion County Sheriff’s office with a special vinyl wrap for their newest truck.

“We’ve been wanting to do something for five or ten years. Something we could do different than the rest of our trucks. With this day and age we live in, law enforcement doesn’t get nearly the appreciation they should. We built this truck for it. We thought it would be something really good long term to show support to the community and the whole country.” says Jason Krigbaum, owner of Heartland Auto Body and Towing.

This is the first specialty truck of the company, with possible ideas for more in the future.

