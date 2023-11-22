Hannibal towing company honors law enforcement

Heartland towing shows off a new truck to honor law enforcement.
Heartland towing shows off a new truck to honor law enforcement.(WGEM)
By Garrett Bevans
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Heartland Towing unveiled a new tow truck that honors law enforcement with a special wrap.

Heartland Auto Body and Towing of Hannibal honored the men and women of the Hannibal Police Department as well as the Marion County Sheriff’s office with a special vinyl wrap for their newest truck.

“We’ve been wanting to do something for five or ten years. Something we could do different than the rest of our trucks. With this day and age we live in, law enforcement doesn’t get nearly the appreciation they should. We built this truck for it. We thought it would be something really good long term to show support to the community and the whole country.” says Jason Krigbaum, owner of Heartland Auto Body and Towing.

This is the first specialty truck of the company, with possible ideas for more in the future.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fallon M. Gillum and Tristian L. Johnson Jr
Quincy police announce 5 arrests in connection with shooting death of 16-year-old
Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson (left) and 23-year-old Tristan Johnson (right) in court for a...
Adults arrested in connection with shooting death of 16-year-old to be jailed throughout trial
Snow is showing up in the forecast Saturday night
Say it ain’t snow!
Jamar Washington, 27
Man arrested in connection to North Bottom Road burglary pleads not guilty
Traffic after crash on Highway 24
Crash between car and semi backs up traffic on Highway 24 at County Road 351

Latest News

Hannibal swears in its newest mayor, Barry Louderman.
Hannibal swears in new mayor
Thanksgiving travel tips
Quincy airport director: more flights for holidays
Students have to leave the main building to go to lunch and music class.
Safety, security at the forefront of summer renovations at La Harpe Elementary
Veterinarians say pet owners should avoid giving pets table food this Thanksgiving