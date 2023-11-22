List of Tri-State restaurants open on Thanksgiving

Happy Thanksgiving
Happy Thanksgiving(Pixabay)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
If you know of a Tri-State restaurant that will be open Thanksgiving that is not on this list, email news@wgem.com.

Illinois

Adams County

  • The Abbey, 1736 Spring St. Quincy, IL- 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.
  • O’Shea’s, 339 Cedar St. Quincy, IL- 8 a.m.-3 p.m. They will have a turkey dinner for $13.99 and a ham dinner for $14.99. Call for takeout at 217-222-7392.
  • Salvation Army’s annual Thanksgiving dinner, 405 Vermont St. Quincy, IL- 11 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. Walk-ins are welcomed, but reservations were recommended before Nov.17.
  • Starbucks, 3115 Broadway St. Quincy, IL - 6 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Tangerine Bowl, 3530 Maine St. Quincy, IL- 5-11 p.m., open till 1 a.m.
  • Tonys Too, 4821 Oak St. Quincy, IL- 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. Thanksgiving Buffet at 10:30 a,m,- 2 p.m. Reservations needed for both.
  • Village Inn, 200 N 36th St., Quincy, IL- 6 a.m.-9 p.m.
  • Broadway Nutriton, 700 Maine St. Quincy, IL - 8 a.m.- 12 p.m.

McDonough County

  • Chubby Smoke and Steakhouse, 2 West Side Square, Macomb, IL- Dine in and carry out. Message on Facebook Messenger for carryout needs.
  • Jackson Street Market, 835 W Jackson St. Macomb, IL- 7 a.m.- 9 p.m.
  • Fraternal Order of Eagles 3698, 590 S Deere Rd, Macomb, IL- Dine-in, carry-out, or delivery is available. Call 309-833-5111.
  • Highway Family Restaurant, 160 Cole St., Bushnell, IL- 6 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Pike County

  • Milkey’s Place, 717 Mortimer St., Barry, IL - 11:30 a.m.- 3 p.m., Reservations are needed but free to attend

Missouri

Marion County

  • Saints Avenue Cafe, 3913 McMasters Ave, Hannibal, MO- 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
  • Stardust Coffee House, 4718 Stardust Dr., Hannibal, MO- 6 a.m.-12 p.m.
  • Country Kitchen, 4803 McMaster Ave, Hannibal, MO- 6 a.m.- 4 p.m.
  • Tipsy Bricks Bar, 116 North St., Hannibal, MO- anyone can join this Friendsgiving, which starts at 1 p.m

Iowa

Lee County

  • Fort Madison Buffalo 61 Bar and Grille Brunch Buffet, 6111 Reve Ct, Fort Madison, IA- 11 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 1:30 p.m.
  • Birkwood Village of Fort Madison, 1702 41st St, Fort Madison, IA- 11:30 a.m., $10 per plate
  • Fraternal Order Aerie 1287, 4821 Avenue O Apt 4, Fort Madison, IA- 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.

