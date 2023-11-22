List of Tri-State restaurants open on Thanksgiving

If you know of a Tri-State restaurant that will be open Thanksgiving that is not on this list, email news@wgem.com.

Illinois

Adams County

The Abbey, 1736 Spring St. Quincy, IL- 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.

O’Shea’s, 339 Cedar St. Quincy, IL- 8 a.m.-3 p.m. They will have a turkey dinner for $13.99 and a ham dinner for $14.99. Call for takeout at 217-222-7392.

Salvation Army’s annual Thanksgiving dinner, 405 Vermont St. Quincy, IL- 11 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. Walk-ins are welcomed, but reservations were recommended before Nov.17.

Starbucks, 3115 Broadway St. Quincy, IL - 6 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tangerine Bowl, 3530 Maine St. Quincy, IL- 5-11 p.m., open till 1 a.m.

Tonys Too, 4821 Oak St. Quincy, IL- 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. Thanksgiving Buffet at 10:30 a,m,- 2 p.m. Reservations needed for both.

Village Inn, 200 N 36th St., Quincy, IL- 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

Broadway Nutriton, 700 Maine St. Quincy, IL - 8 a.m.- 12 p.m.

McDonough County

Chubby Smoke and Steakhouse, 2 West Side Square, Macomb, IL- Dine in and carry out. Message on Facebook Messenger for carryout needs.

Jackson Street Market, 835 W Jackson St. Macomb, IL- 7 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Fraternal Order of Eagles 3698, 590 S Deere Rd, Macomb, IL- Dine-in, carry-out, or delivery is available. Call 309-833-5111.

Highway Family Restaurant, 160 Cole St., Bushnell, IL- 6 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Pike County

Milkey’s Place, 717 Mortimer St., Barry, IL - 11:30 a.m.- 3 p.m., Reservations are needed but free to attend

Missouri

Marion County

Saints Avenue Cafe, 3913 McMasters Ave, Hannibal, MO- 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Stardust Coffee House, 4718 Stardust Dr., Hannibal, MO- 6 a.m.-12 p.m.

Country Kitchen, 4803 McMaster Ave, Hannibal, MO- 6 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Tipsy Bricks Bar, 116 North St., Hannibal, MO- anyone can join this Friendsgiving, which starts at 1 p.m

Iowa

Lee County

Fort Madison Buffalo 61 Bar and Grille Brunch Buffet, 6111 Reve Ct, Fort Madison, IA- 11 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 1:30 p.m.

Birkwood Village of Fort Madison, 1702 41st St, Fort Madison, IA- 11:30 a.m., $10 per plate

Fraternal Order Aerie 1287, 4821 Avenue O Apt 4, Fort Madison, IA- 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.