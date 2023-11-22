Looks like snow is on the way

By Brian Inman
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
A rain snow mix looks likely
QUINCY (WGEM) - Thanksgiving Day looks to be just about as perfect as a Norman Rockwell, holiday painting. We expect sunshine and temperatures topping out in the low 50s. Things begin to change on Friday, temperatures will have a difficult time reaching the 40-degree mark with a cloudy sky. The cloudy skies are developing in advance of an area of low pressure that will impact the region on Sunday morning. Right now, the latest forecast data indicates that we should see some light snowfall Saturday night through Sunday morning. The temperatures will be covering near the freezing mark Sunday morning so this may come as a rain snow mix before it flips over to all snow. We do not expect any accumulation on the streets as temperatures have been too warm. However, if there are a couple of bands of heavier snow, we could see some minor accumulations on grassy surfaces up to a coating but should be less than one inch. Monday and Tuesday will have a pretty chilly start with temperatures down around 20° both days.

