Missouri deer harvest slightly lower than last year

Archery deer hunting in Missouri resumes November 22nd and runs through January 15.
Archery deer hunting in Missouri resumes November 22nd and runs through January 15.
By Logan Williams
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (WGEM) - Officials with the Missouri Department of Conservation released updated numbers that show this year’s deer harvest total is lower than last year.

This year’s total is 3% lower than last year, but still 2% higher than the last five-year average.

The overall deer harvest during the November portion of the firearms deer season was 193,669.

The highest harvest locations in the state included Franklin, Texas and Howell Counties.

Locally, Monroe County had the highest harvest total with more than 3,000 deer harvested.

Local county totals are:

  • Clark County: 2,176
  • Knox County: 2,024
  • Lewis County: 1,979
  • Marion County: 2,054
  • Monroe County: 3,236
  • Ralls County: 2,226
  • Scotland County: 2,168
  • Shelby County: 2,095

Archery deer hunting in Missouri resumes Nov. 22 and continues through to Jan. 15, 2024.

The late youth portion runs Nov. 22-26.

You can find a more detailed county-by-county deer harvest total and type here.

