Missouri deer harvest slightly lower than last year

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (WGEM) - Officials with the Missouri Department of Conservation released updated numbers that show this year’s deer harvest total is lower than last year.

This year’s total is 3% lower than last year, but still 2% higher than the last five-year average.

The overall deer harvest during the November portion of the firearms deer season was 193,669.

The highest harvest locations in the state included Franklin, Texas and Howell Counties.

Locally, Monroe County had the highest harvest total with more than 3,000 deer harvested.

Local county totals are:

Clark County: 2,176

Knox County: 2,024

Lewis County: 1,979

Marion County: 2,054

Monroe County: 3,236

Ralls County: 2,226

Scotland County: 2,168

Shelby County: 2,095

Archery deer hunting in Missouri resumes Nov. 22 and continues through to Jan. 15, 2024.

The late youth portion runs Nov. 22-26.

You can find a more detailed county-by-county deer harvest total and type here.

