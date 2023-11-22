Quincy Firefighters kick off Keep the Wreath Red campaign

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy firefighters started their annual “Keep the Wreath Red” campaign Wednesday morning.

Wreaths with red lights will hang at each firehouse throughout town. For each fire they are called to, firefighters will change a red bulb to white.

The campaign aims to remind residents to keep fire safety in mind when cooking, operating holiday lights and using heat sources.

Quincy Fire Department Lt. Ryan Kamphaus said having the proper precautions in place can prevent holiday-related fires.

“We want to remind people, take some time, slow down, making sure you’re checking your smoke and fire detectors,” Lt. Kamphaus said, “Those are the quickest and easiest things to do to make sure that we are fire-safe.”

Firefighters responded to six fires during last year’s campaign. They said one of the main causes they found was electrical issues.

If you have questions on what is safe or not or any other fire safety-related questions, you can reach QFD at (217) 228-4459

