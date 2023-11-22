Quincy YMCA and participants get ready for the 44th annual Turkey Run

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Family YMCA will host its 44th annual Turkey Run on Thanksgiving.

Event organizers and participants said they’re excited to begin Quincy’s Thanksgiving tradition with their families and compete in the race.

“We call it the family tradition so obviously before Thanksgiving we love to see the amount of families that come out,” said YMCA Business Director Kristen Lay.

Organizers said that they enjoy seeing all the families have fun together while walking or running at the Turkey Run.

“When we get to see people having fun that’s probably my favorite part,” Lay said.

One runner is back from college and has been competing in the event for several years.

“I’ve been doing the turkey run because it’s super fun and I’ve been doing it for so many years,” said Turkey Run Participant Alexandria Meyers.

Meyers said she looks forward to running in the race and being with her family every year.

“Run and have a good time with my family and I’m just really looking forward to it,” Meyers said

Some runners have trained for several weeks to gear up for the race tomorrow.

“For the race, I’ve been doing some outdoor runs, I’ve also been utilizing the track inside the YMCA,” said Turkey Run Participant Beth Mackenzie.

Mackenzie said she’s been running in the event for a long time and has made it a family tradition with her children.

“I want to say for the last 15 years and my kids come with me sometimes,” Mackenzie said.

Organizers said the turkey run’s most important mission is to bring the community closer together.

“It’s so important to bring that community aspect, you see people that you haven’t seen forever at the turkey run,” Lay said.

Organizers also said if you’re interested in participating there’s still time to sign up in the YMCA activity room before the race starts tomorrow.

