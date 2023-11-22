Safety, security at the forefront of summer renovations at La Harpe Elementary

LA HARPE, Ill. (WGEM) - Major renovations at La Harpe Elementary have been in conversation for about one year. Now, architects are in the design phase of coming up with exactly what renovations will happen starting next summer.

Superintendent Janet Gladu said the renovations will move the cafeteria to the primary school building. Currently, students have to walk across the street to go to lunch and music class. She said the renovations will add 54% space to the cafeteria.

School security is one of our top priorities,” Gladu said. “This will stop all of that, the only time the kids will be outside the main building is for recess.”

Gladu said architects are on campus about once per week. While no cost estimate has been released, she said she expects to present something to the school board in the next few months, with construction starting as soon as school lets out.

The renovations will also change the front of the building. The main office will be moved there as it’s currently a concession stand.

Gladu believes said that no student will be displaced as a result of the ongoing renovations, and expects completion by Dec., 2024.

She anticipates using bonds to pay for a part of the project, but she said the district has a considerable amount of cash on hand to offset the burden to taxpayers. The design bids must come in at $6 million or less, because that’s the maximum amount the district can borrow.

