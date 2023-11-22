Thanksgiving travel tips

QUINCY (WGEM) - Millions are set to embark on their holiday travel plans over the Thanksgiving period

In their 2023 Travel Forecast, AAA expects more than 55.4 million Americans to travel 50 miles or more during the holiday period, the third highest forecast since the organization began tracking holiday travel in 2000.

They found 49.1 million Americans will drive to their destination.

Quincy police officer Gabriel Vanderbol said you should check your tires before you hit the road to make sure they are inflated. He also recommends turning your hazards on to check your lights and even check your fluids to make sure everything is in working order. He said it’s also important you don’t get distracted while driving, especially when talking on your phone.

“The worst violators that are hard to catch are the ones that are looking down every couple seconds, because they are trying to hide the fact that they are on their phone and they have their phone down in their lap and they are trying to text while driving and those are probably the most dangerous situation,” Vanderbol said.

Vanderbol said to wear your seatbelt while driving, as it can keep you safe. He said to watch for speeders, but also not speed yourself as that can cause an accident, especially with the busy roads. He said during Thanksgiving, your mind might be occupied with dinner and family, but needs to be on the road.

AAA also finds more than 4 million Americans will fly.

Quincy Regional Airport Director Chuck Miller said they are busy this week, as flights have been almost full with people traveling for Thanksgiving.

Miller said a part shortage in recent months forced Southern Airways to reduced their flight schedule to 20 or 30 flights a week but now through the holidays, he said they’ve managed to boost that to 38 flights out of Quincy.

“Southern has actually brought in a couple more airplanes from Hawaii,” he said. “Unfortunately they didn’t bring the warm weather with them so they’re looking at a more rigorous schedule than what we’ve had in the past.”

Miller said to ensure you can get to your flight on time, arrive at the airport an hour before your flight. It allows you to check in and get processed so you are ready to go.

