44th Annual Turkey Run and Thanksgiving Meal Spread Joy in Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) -This morning, the streets of Quincy came alive with the sound of laughter, cheers, and the patter of running shoes as residents of all ages gathered for the 44th Annual Turkey Run. Despite the chilly weather, spirits were high as participants laced up their running shoes to kick off their Thanksgiving celebrations.

The annual event, organized by the YMCA, featured a variety of activities, including 5K and 10K runs, a 1-mile fun run, a 5K non-competitive leisure walk, and even a swim. The streets were filled with the energy of the Turkey Run, with hundreds of runners and walkers coming together to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday.

Proceeds from the Turkey Run will fund other YMCA events throughout the year, providing support for various community programs and initiatives. Participants expressed a sense of gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to the community while enjoying a fun and festive morning.

In parallel with the Turkey Run, the Kroc Center in Quincy played a crucial role in spreading Thanksgiving cheer by hosting a special Thanksgiving meal for the community. Volunteers gathered at the center to prepare and serve a delicious meal, ensuring that everyone in the community could enjoy a warm and festive Thanksgiving.

Craig Dierker, one of the volunteers, shared his thoughts on the experience, saying, “I volunteer so hopefully it will help those that maybe aren’t as fortunate to have a Thanksgiving dinner. It’s just an honor to come and serve people.”

Zachary, a local resident enjoying the meal, expressed his gratitude, stating, “I’m enjoying it and having fun. Safe travels.”

Residents and volunteers alike felt a great sense of community and thankfulness. George Harper, a Salvation Army volunteer, shared, “Thanksgiving is very nice here in Quincy. The Kroc Center is a beautiful place to be and be involved with.”

Another resident expressed gratitude for family and the opportunity to serve others, saying, “I’m thankful for family and thankful for the opportunity to come and serve people and thankful for this country.”

As hearts opened to new opportunities in the coming year, the sense of community and connection was palpable. Volunteers wished everyone a wonderful Thanksgiving, expressing hopes for blessings in the year ahead.

Looking forward, a free Christmas meal is planned at the Kroc Center in Quincy, emphasizing the ongoing commitment to community service. Reservations will be required, ensuring that the spirit of giving continues beyond Thanksgiving and into the holiday season.

